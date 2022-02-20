ACT Capital L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

ADAP stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $448.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

