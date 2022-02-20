ACT Capital L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 102,500 cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of cbdMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YCBD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 189,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 2,719.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 833.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YCBD stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

