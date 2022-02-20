Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ opened at $215.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

