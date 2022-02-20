Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.34 Million Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after buying an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,484,000 after buying an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,922,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,276,000 after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 166,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $83.01.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.