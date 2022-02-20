Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,695 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA stock opened at $771.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $825.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $837.36. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $727.48 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.75.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

