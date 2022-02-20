Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 71.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:PVL opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

