Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 25th

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$302.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.28. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$22.18.

Several brokerages have commented on PIF. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

