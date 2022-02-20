UBS Group AG Sells 157,258 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $159,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 731,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,351,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,254,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $104.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.72 and a 52 week high of $109.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

