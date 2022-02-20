Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 35,434 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,434 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

HBAN opened at $15.85 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.