Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $4.08 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SF opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

