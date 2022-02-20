Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

