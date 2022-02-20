Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in McKesson were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $68,064,375,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $270.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

