KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 213 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE WTS opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WTS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.