KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,508,000 after acquiring an additional 463,433 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,835,000 after acquiring an additional 423,777 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 314,965 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 842,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 104,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 468,832 shares in the last quarter.

ILF opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

