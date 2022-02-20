RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $181.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

