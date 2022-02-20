Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $2.27 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $51.17 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

