SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,057 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $64.80 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $63.99 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.