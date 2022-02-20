$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iSun.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ ISUN opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.83. iSun has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $18.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iSun by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSun during the second quarter worth about $142,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in iSun during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iSun by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iSun during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

