Franchise Capital Ltd Sells 289,235 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Franchise Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289,235 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,881 shares during the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $119.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. The company has a market cap of $618.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

