Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.45.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 281,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

