310,155 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 310,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,915,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 3.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,134 shares of company stock valued at $62,036,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
