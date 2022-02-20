Franchise Capital Ltd Sells 86,030 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,030 shares during the period. Futu makes up 0.7% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Futu by 10.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.34.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.