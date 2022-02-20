Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.