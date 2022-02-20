Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115,266 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

