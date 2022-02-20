Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 138,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

