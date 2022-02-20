Emercoin Price Hits $0.0506 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $16,597.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,788,230 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.