Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Hits $61,673.47

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $61,673.47 and $9.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

