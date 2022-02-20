Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after buying an additional 140,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Rapid7 by 32.4% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 454,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,009,000 after buying an additional 111,324 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,342 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $91.26 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

