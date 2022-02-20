Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 102.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,254,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,492,710.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

