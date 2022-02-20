Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.77 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,545,000 after buying an additional 317,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 526,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,900,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

