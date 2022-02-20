Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3,078.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Shares of MRNA opened at $145.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.20. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,961,601. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

