iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Asset Planning Corporation’s 10th Largest Position

Asset Planning Corporation reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

