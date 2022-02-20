iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Cable Hill Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 8.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 674,084 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 651,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

