Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $264.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

