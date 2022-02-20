16,589 Shares in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

EAGG stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

