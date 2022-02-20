Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 173.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 205.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 103,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.39.

