Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.62 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.79 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

