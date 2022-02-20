United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,946 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

NYSE:TAP opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

