Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.290-$2.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.54 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bruker by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bruker by 60.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 42.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bruker by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

