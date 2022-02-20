Retirement Group LLC Purchases 1,595 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average is $142.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

