Retirement Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 676.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 115,848 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 39,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.