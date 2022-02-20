Retirement Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.44. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

