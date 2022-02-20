SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,712,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $442.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

