SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,625 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.