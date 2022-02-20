Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Amgen by 26.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.