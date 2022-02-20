Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $26.43 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

FATE opened at $33.14 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $118.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

