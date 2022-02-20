Vestcor Inc Sells 405 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC opened at $391.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.56 and its 200 day moving average is $373.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $291.60 and a 12 month high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517 shares of company stock worth $585,944 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.18.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

