MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of MasTec by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of MasTec by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MasTec by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $91.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.