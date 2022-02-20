Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,524,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,417,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares during the period.

SCHZ opened at $51.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96.

