Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $7.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $356.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.