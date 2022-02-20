Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $7.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.90.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
